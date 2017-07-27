  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Thousands leave church in Germany

Thursday, July 27th, 2017

About 160,000 Catholics left the Church in Germany last year.

This is a decrease in the 180,000 who left in 2015. The Church is one of the organs of state in Germany and members must pay a church tax. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,