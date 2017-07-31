Archbishop Alapati catches up with his old Peace Corps teacher

The archbishop of Apia Samoa, Alapati Lui Mataeliga, was one of the many of his students that Robert Fallon, former maths and science teacher at Chanel College, met up with while in Samoa to celebrate the United State Peace Corps 50 years of service in that country.

Other former students he caught up with included Monsignor Etuale Etuale, and the the Minister of Private Enterprise Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell.

After serving in Samoa, Fallon went into banking with Citibank in Asia for 31 years.

“Although its’ been so long, the reality is it doesn’t feel like I’ve been away,” he he told SamoaFM and offered this message.:

“It feels very familiar and it just goes to show the precious nature of Samoa, its people and its culture. This is a wonderful place and if I have a message for our listeners, please be proud and continue what you have, the fa’a Samoa is well worth proclaiming to the world.”

Returning after 47 years has a very special meaning as it is also a reunification of what they found while serving in Samoa. The popular Samoa Fiafia Trio whose music was the soundtrack to the lives of many.

The group reunited the surviving locally based member, Galumalemana Alfred Hunkin who taught at Leififi Intermediate with Karen Wyss another Peace Corps volunteer.

Hunkin who is back in Samoa after a long career as an educator and linguist at Victoria University in Wellington, acknowledged the Peace Corps contribution to Samoa.

“This is a celebration from the heart for me. Because I get my friends and family back (after being so long) it reminds me the wonderful Peace Corp 50 years contribution to our country.”

“It’s not small by any means. They influenced a whole lot of people who have become influential leaders of our country.”

