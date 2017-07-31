Sale of pensioner housing to a Catholic charity/corporate partnership opposed

Labour party leader Andrew Little has added his voice to the Horowhenua District Council’s plans to sell its 115 pensioner housing units to Compassion Horowhenua

Speaking to NZME’s Sadie Beckman ahead of a meeting in Levin last Friday, Little said he had noticed that the proposed purchaser of the housing was not just a charity, and that there was corporate interest.

Compassion Horowhenua, has a shareholding split equally between the Sisters of Compassion and Willis and Bond Co private investors. The two have a long standing relationship.

According to the agreement between Compassion Horowhenua and the council, the new owners will provide “security of tenure for all tenants for the duration of their need” and an “integrated wrap-around service for the target population”. Read more

