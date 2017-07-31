Muslim extremist surrenders life to Christ

A Muslim extremist in Syria surrendered his life to Christ after experiencing the hospitality of Christians and hearing the Gospel from a local pastor.

According to Open Doors USA the pastor was talking about a church event involving feeding the people who were still in the city and sharing the Gospel to those who were there.

“And as he’s preparing to do it, he and the other pastor saw a Muslim extremist man with a beard without a moustache, which is an indication of a more fundamental, extremist Muslim, so they were concerned. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.