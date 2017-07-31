  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Vatican releases limited edition medallion

Monday, July 31st, 2017

The Vatican has released a limited edition medallion marking the fifth year of Pope Francis’s pontificate.

There are 50 copies in gold, 1,000 in silver and 1,500 in bronze, as well as 50 “triptychs” (in gold, silver and bronze). Read more

