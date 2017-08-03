  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Scrap over costs for Christ Church Cathedral spills into General Election

Thursday, August 3rd, 2017

On the weekend of September 8/9 at St Christopher’s in Avonhead, the Christchurch Synod will vote to decide the fate of the Christ Church Cathedral. As we have heard endlessly, opinion is split over whether to restore the current building or to build a new, contemporary cathedral.

On Tuesday, Christchurch Regeneration Minister Nicky Wagner released Government documents that contradicted what the Church Property Trustees (CPT), who manage Anglican properties, have been telling Synod members about the costs of those options. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,