Infected Bali holy water brings on eye trouble

An Auckland woman came close to losing sight in one eye after bathing in contaminated water in Bali. Fighting the infection the lawyer and mother-of-two endured five days of sleep deprivation, woken hourly to have antibiotics administered.

Last month Jenine​ Briggs went to Bali on a week-long yoga retreat. During the retreat she visited the Hindu Balinese water temple Tirta Empul, near the town of Tampaksiring, where it’s common for visitors to bathe in the temple’s holy water. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.