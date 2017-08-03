Little Brothers of Jesus confrere shoulder-tapped

Pope Francis has asked Father Gabriele Faraghini, who is a confrere of the Little Brothers of Jesus, to be rector of the Diocese of Rome’s main seminary.

The 51-year old Faraghini studied at the Rome diocesan seminary and was ordained for the Diocese of Rome in 1992.

Many of the Little Brothers of Jesus are manual laborers, who aim to be a presence of friendship and solidarity with their co-workers and neighbours.

Service in diocesan institutions and offices is not a normal part of their ministry, although it is not explicitly excluded. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.