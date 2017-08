Seven seminarians walk into a bar to celebrate after an ordination. Naturally they are dressed in their clerical shirts etc.

The bartender says “Sorry gents, we don’t do fancy dress or stag dos”.

Aghast, the seminarians thought this must surely be a joke, but in fact he was serious.

“But we are real” they say, to no avail. They turn and leave.

Denied of their pint of Brains, they leave all sullen wondering where to go next. Continue reading – It has a happy ending

News category: Odd Spot.