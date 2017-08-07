Anglican’s sexuality working group publishes interim report

A working group set up explore how different strands of thinking on sexuality could be kept together in the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia has published its interim report.

In their interim report, the working group recommends that there should be “no alteration to the formularies of this Church” and that dioceses and bishops should be allowed “to authorise individual clergy within their ministry units to conduct services blessing same gender relationships.” Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.