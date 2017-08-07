Catholic Worker movement protesters face years in jail

Two Catholic Worker activists with a history of arrests for political dissent are claiming responsibility for repeatedly damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline They could face years in jail for their actions.

“We chose to take these actions after seeing the continued desecration of the Earth, which we are to be stewards of,” the activists say.

Jessica Reznicek (35) and Ruby Montoya (27) from Iowa say they were responsible for vandalism that delayed construction on the pipeline. The pipeline was eventually opened on 1 June.

In the past the pipeline has been the subject of a number of big protests because it cuts through land sacred to Native Americans and is located near water sources. Eventually protesters were forcibly removed so work could continue.

Both Reznicek and Montoya were part of those protests but say they deliberately damaged the pipeline on their own.

She and Reznicek say they began their protest by burning several pieces of construction equipment.

Then over the next few months, they used oxyacetylene torches to cut through pipeline valves and gasoline-soaked rags to burn electrical equipment. Their actions delayed construction by several weeks and only stopped when the pipeline opened.

Straight after a press conference last week when Reznicek and Montoya detailed their activities to prevent the pipeline’s construction, they

were taken into custody.

Members of the Catholic Worker movement aim to “live in accordance with the justice and charity of Jesus Christ.” The Movement is not officially affiliated to the Church.

