Gunmen kill 11, wound others in church attack

Monday, August 7th, 2017

At least 11 people died and others were critically wounded when gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southeastern Nigeria on Sunday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities say they do not believe Boko Haram was behind the attack. Read more

