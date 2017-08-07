Latter Day Saints donate computers to Samoan Charity

A Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) charity gave some computers to the Samoa Social Welfare Fesoasoani Trust last week.

According to Elder Clifford Vellinga the Latter-day Saint Charities computer project cost about $25,000.

“We hope we have made it possible for them to be able to have a much more effective way of teaching the people they work with who need the help so they can become better people,” he said.

“We think it’s important that people have the ability to return to the community and do the things that lift up their community and also themselves.

“We want them to be confident in their abilities and if we can assist in any way for them to be able to do that, we are just more than happy.

“The purpose of the Latter-day Saint Charities is to bless the lives of the people and we want to bless everybody as much as we can.”

Vellinga explained the criteria people who want them to help must meet.

The help must be for projects that affects more than just a few people. Projects directly related to the charity don’t qualify, he said.

“Latter-day Saint Charities does not do projects for our members, but we do projects for people who are in the community.”

Vellinga says projects include providing water tanks, helping build bathrooms and schools “… and many times we provide desks, chairs and books for schools,”.

In April Latter-day Saint Charities donated computers to the National Referral hospital in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The donated computers are part of a larger effort by the charity to help enhance the Pacific Island nation’s health care services. Recently the Church gifted the hospital 300 wheelchairs and other mobility equipment.

Source

News category: Asia Pacific.