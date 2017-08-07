  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Women forging ahead in pastoral work

Monday, August 7th, 2017

The German Bishops Conference says 40% of its directors of pastoral work are women.

The women are responsible for multiple fields of pastoral work, including restructuring pastoral zones, accompanying couples and families, emergency aid, migrant pastoral care and interreligious dialogue. Read more

