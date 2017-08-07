Women forging ahead in pastoral work

The German Bishops Conference says 40% of its directors of pastoral work are women.
The women are responsible for multiple fields of pastoral work, including restructuring pastoral zones, accompanying couples and families, emergency aid, migrant pastoral care and interreligious dialogue.
A recent article in Nature magazine outlines a dramatic intervention that could wipe out a congenital heart defect. Working on a days old embryo produced by IVF it used a type of molecular scissors to cut out the defective gene. It described the process as the correction of a mutant gene; more broadly the question
A wet knot on a pair of sneakers is hard to untie – even harder when they're on your feet. As the pastor of a multigenerational, multicultural, and multilingual (Spanish, Vietnamese, and English) parish, I at times feel responsible for untying a lot of wet knots. Farm workers from Central Mexico founded the parish where
Which is generally more often to blame if a person is poor: lack of effort on their own part or difficult circumstances beyond their control? The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation asked 1,686 American adults to answer that question — and found that religion is a significant predictor of how Americans perceive poverty.
The practice of polygamy, or having more than one spouse at the same time, is illegal in all US 50 states. But the percentage of Americans who say the practice is morally acceptable reached an all-time high this year, according to a recent Gallup poll. Gallup has measured American attitudes toward a number of social issues and