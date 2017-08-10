Pastor tells Trump God says killing Kim Jong Un is ok

A Texan Evangelical pastor, Robert Jeffress, says President Donald Trump has God’s authority to “take out” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evildoers, the Bible, in the book of Romans[13], is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” Jeffress says.

“That gives the government … the authority to do whatever, whether it’s assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers.

“In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.

“I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people.

“When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

Jeffress, who leads a congregation of more than 10,000 people at the First Baptist Dallas, says he decided to make the statement after Trump said if North Korea’s nuclear threats to the United States continue, Pyongyang will be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”.

Jeffress says there is a difference between Christians and the government when he notes many pacifist Christians will cite Romans: 12, specifically: “Do not repay evil for evil,”.

That passage is referring to Christians, not to the government, he says.

He further separates Trump as a Christian from Trump the president, saying: “A Christian writer asked me, ‘Don’t you want the president to embody the Sermon on the Mount?’”.

“I said absolutely not.”

Jeffress released his statement on Tuesday evening US time as tensions between the two nuclear powers escalated.

Source

News category: World.