How does a pub make up for mistakenly trying to kick out a group of celebrating seminarians? By naming a beer after them and calling it the “Thirsty Priests.”

Tim Lewis is the PR Manager for Brains, the company which owns the City Arms Pub in Cardiff, Wales.

He said that re-naming one of the seminarians favourite beers was a small thank you for the group’s good humour in being mistaken as a bachelor party and nearly kicked out of City Arms Pub. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.