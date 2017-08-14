  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Christchurch Cathedral may be gifted to the Government

Monday, August 14th, 2017

On Monday, in a shock move, the Anglican Church in Christchurch announced that members of its Synod will this week consider three, not two, options regarding the future of their Cathedral.

The third option is gifting the Cathedral to the Government “for the people of New Zealand”. Continue reading

