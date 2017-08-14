  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Game of Thrones made me a better Bible reader

Monday, August 14th, 2017

Game of Thrones” offers something else, something that caught me — a lifelong reader, student and lover of the Bible — by surprise. Watching “Game of Thrones” has made me a better Bible reader. Not despite the often despicable images — but because of them, says Caryn Rivadeneira Read more

