Saying homosexuality is a gift from God causes trouble

A Brazilian bishop who said homosexuality is a “gift from God” in a homily has had to defend his point of view.

Bishop Antônio Carlos Cruz Santos of Caicó says his intention was to “save lives” and help “overcome prejudices that kill.”

“When you look at homosexuality, you cannot say it’s an option … It’s given by God. But perhaps our prejudices do not get the gift of God.

“The Gospel par excellence is the Gospel of inclusion. [It] is a narrow door, yes, it is a demanding love, but it is a door that is always open.”

However not everyone thinks his words were as wise as they might have been.

Daniel Mattson, a same-sex-attracted Catholic and author of “Why I Don’t Call Myself Gay,” says Santos’s words will do the opposite.

“If homosexuality is a gift, and therefore it’s good, then why is it not good to act upon it?” he says.

“There’s a logical inconsistency there that’s going to lead to a lot of confusion, especially for young people, which will actually lead to more damage. Because when they live outside God’s plan for human sexuality, that always leads to unhappiness and despair.”

