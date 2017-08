Treating every word Pope Francis says as if it were official Church teaching would be to fall into an “idolatry of the papacy,” says Cardinal Raymond Burke.

Burke, who is one of the “dubia cardinals” says Catholics seeking to remain true to Christ and the Church he founded must learn to discern between the “words of the man who is Pope and the words of the Pope as Vicar of Christ on earth.” Read more

