A new oratorio is the latest honor commemorating 11 year-old Brigitte Irrgang, whom Saint Pope John Paul II named a martyr.

"Brigitte. Musikalisches Leuchten" (Brigitte. Musical Beacon) premiered in Brigitte's home town of Loitz in northeastern Germany last weekend. Since then, performances have been held in Greifswald and Berlin.

