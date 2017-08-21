  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
The power of 10,000 – anti-racists win against white supremacists

Monday, August 21st, 2017

Over 10,000 demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans forced a small group of white supremacists to cut short a “free speech rally” at a park in Boston on Saturday.

Reports from say the 25-strong group was jeered at when it was “escorted out” the park by police officers. Read more

