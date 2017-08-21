Twelve facts: Cardinal Burke’s papal correction plan

Cardinal Raymond Burke, says it’s “necessary” to correct Pope Francis’s teachings in Amoris Laetitia on marriage and the family.

Since Francis has not answered the five questions, Burke and three other cardinals put to him last June, he has developed plan to correct Francis’s teachings.

“It seems to me that the essence of the correction is quite simple,” Burke says.

A summary of Burke’s concerns and proposed correction is outlined in the 12 points below.

1) The correction will attempt to clear up the confusion and heal the divisions in the Church caused by differing interpretations of Amoris Laetitia.

2) The correction will follow the five dubia (questions) about the doctrinal implications of Paragraphs 300-305 of Amoris Laetitia.

3) The dubia and accompanying letter were signed by Burke and Cardinals Walter Brandmüller, Carlo Caffarra, the late Joachim Meisner.

4) Pope Francis has chosen not to respond to the dubia. This has led to confusion and division regarding Amoris Laetitia, which must be corrected.

5) Burke says “Bishops tell me that when they insist on authentic Church teaching with regard to irregular matrimonial unions, people are simply rejecting their teachings. They say that another bishop teaches differently, and they choose to follow him.”

6) Burke is shocked the Maltese bishops “follow Francis’s teaching and not that of other popes.”

7) There are several precedents (albeit centuries-old) for correcting popes.

8) The proposed correction will clarify the Church’s teaching on marriage, the family, intrinsically evil acts and other matters “thrown into doubt by Amoris Laetitia” and compare these with what Francis is teaching.

9) If there is a correction, Pope Francis will be asked to conform his teaching in obedience to Christ and the Magisterium of the Church.

10) The correction will be a formal declaration to which Pope Francis will be, in Cardinal Burke’s opinion, “obliged” to respond.

11) Burke says the Pope is the principle of unity of all the bishops, and so it’s his responsibility to stop to the division among them by clearly affirming Church teaching.

12) Burke believes there is apostasy within the Church, as predicted by Our Lady of Fatima.

