TCI offers course in leadership and Catholic culture

The Catholic Institute of Aotearoa New Zealand (TCI) will be teaching a paper from the Australian Catholic University’s four paper Graduate Certificate in Leadership and Catholic Culture (GCLCC) next year.

The graduate certificate programme is aimed at developing leadership capabilities for people who work, or wish to work, in Catholic organisations.

The paper being presented by TCI examines the development and application of core concepts in Catholic social thought.

Participants will explore the key concepts of social justice and examine the application of these concepts in relation to their leadership roles in Catholic organisation.

The course will be made up of four five-day programmes, taking place in January and July in 2018 and 2019 at the Mercy Centre in Thorndon, Wellington.

The Australian Catholic University is the degree-granting body for GCLCC.

The TCI was established by the Catholic Bishops of New Zealand to support their vision of an informed laity who are supported by qualified people working in ministries and for the mission in the world.

It has been commissioned to provide accessible courses for teachers and trainee teachers to ensure they are qualified to teach religious education in Catholic schools and are able to engage in ongoing Professional Development.

Members of the Catholic Institute of Aotearoa New Zealand Council are appointed by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference. The Council is responsible to the Bishops’ of New Zealand.

Appointments are guided by the trust deed that formed the TCI and are for a three year period.

An effort is made to balance appointments from all dioceses, as well as race and gender, having regard to the particular spread of expertise the Council is seeking to help govern the Institute.

TCI has campuses in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

IT also provides 40 course by distance learning for those who are unable to attend classes because they live too far away or have other commitments, or simply wish to study at home.

