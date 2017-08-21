  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
myParish app connecting parishioners

Monday, August 21st, 2017

Catholics belonging to over 27 dioceses in the United States can now connect with their parish anywhere through “myParish” app.

The app gives them access to prayers, readings and reflections and enables them to stay up-to-date with Church events and notifications. Read more

