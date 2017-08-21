  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

What about a Year of the Laity?

Monday, August 21st, 2017

Church reformers are calling for a Year of the Laity, which would include conferences and observances around the world.

They suggest the Year could run from this November until November 2018. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: