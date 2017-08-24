Billy Joel defies white supremacists, wears Star of David

American musician Billy Joel has defied white supremacists by wearing the Star of David at a concert at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The yellow cloth stars stitched to the front and back of his jacket are identical to the ones Jews were forced to wear during the Nazi regime.

It was only in June that Joel told Rolling Stone magazine he prefers to avoid political commentary.

However, the rise in neo-Nazi sympathizers and national “Unite The Right” rallies, like the one earlier this month in Charlottesville (and President Donald Trump’s limp response to it) seem to have changed his mind.

Joel, whose parents are Jewish, lost all his father’s family in the Holocaust. His father was the only member of his family to escape Nazi Germany.

Model and actress Christie Brinkley, who is Joel’s former wife, and daughter Alexa Ray have praised him for taking a stand.

“And on the day of the Solar Eclipse a yellow star appeared on the jacket of another kind of star with a clinched fist that seemed to be gripping painful, no excruciating, memories of loved ones who wore that star to their death,” Brinkley wrote in the caption of a photo featuring Joel wearing the star on stage.

“May that star also remind you today of the gold stars pinned to the jackets of soldiers for their bravery and valor for fighting an evil so hideous even the gold stars in the sky were afraid to shine.”

“Thank you, Billy for reminding people what was …so it may never ever be again.” she added.

Source

News category: World.