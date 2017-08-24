Marist priest becomes PNG’s Minister of Bougainville Affairs

A Marist Catholic priest is the new Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Bougainville Affairs.

Fr Simon Dumarinu is a first time member of parliament. He narrowly defeated former Mining Minister Sam Akoitai in the Central Bougainville Open seat in the recent Papua New Guinea general election.

A Barapang clansman (Eagle clan) from Orami Village, Ioro, Panguna District, Dumarinu is a member of the Social Democratic Party.

A member of the Society of Mary, he has served as a priest for 28 years and as a religious worker for 34 years.

This is not the first time Dumarinu has stood for public office.

In 2015 took part in the Autonomous Bougainville election for the presidency but lost to former Catholic priest John Momis.

Dumarinu, 61, made his novitiate at Tutu in Fiji in 1981 and studied for the priesthood at Holy Spirit College in Bomana. He was ordained in 1990.

While a deacon and after priestly ordination, Dumarinu worked in Bougainville from 1989 to 1997 during the height of the Bougainville conflict.

A peace agreement to settle the conflict was signed in 2001

Dumarinu worked for six years in the Solomon Islands before returning to parish work in Bougainville in 2006.

From 2007 until 2010 he was the Marist regional superior. In 2010 he joined the Bougainville Peace Building Program.

Dumarinu says his focus is to ensure the Peace Agreement is properly implemented.

The Bougainville Peace Agreement, which was signed in 2001, is due to reach its conclusion with a referendum on possible independence from Papua New Guinea in June of 2019.

