  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Catholic school removes alienating statues of Our Lady, Jesus

Monday, August 28th, 2017

A Catholic school in California has removed statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ because they could be alienating to non-Catholic students. Removing the statues will make thew school more inclusive, the school says. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,