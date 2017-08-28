  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Gay marriage ok with Australian Catholics

Monday, August 28th, 2017

Gay marriage should be legal, say two thirds of Australian Catholics, despite church leaders demanding they vote no.

Catholics were the most likely people of faith to indicate they would vote yes in the upcoming postal vote, along with non-Christian religions, a new poll found. Read more

