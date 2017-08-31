Catholic politicians should reflect Catholic teaching says Pope

Pope Francis has asked Catholic politicians meeting in Rome for the annual International Catholic Legislators Network conference to create and apply laws that build bridges of dialogue between diverse political perspectives.

This is particularly important when these laws aim to promote greater care for the defenseless and the marginalised, “especially towards the many who are forced to leave their homeland,” Francis says.

They should also bring a commitment to Church teaching to their public lives to build a better society.

“While the contribution of the Church to the great questions of the society of our time can often be called into question, it is vital that your commitment is continually permeated by her moral and social teachings in order to build a more humane and just society,” Francis told those at the conference.

The Network aims to bring together Catholic lawmakers to discuss common concerns and to share ideas about bringing their faith to their work.

The list of topics include abortion; euthanasia and assisted suicide; free market economy; communicating Catholic thought in secular politics, immigration and secularisation and the persecution of Christians.

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Christiaan Alting von Geusau of the Netherlands, the Network’s annual meetings aim to reinforce members’ faith.

While they are meeting, the Network members have daily Mass, pray the Rosary together, and share moments of Eucharistic adoration, and can access the sacrament of Reconciliation.

