God wants us to dream big, not listen to cynics says Pope

Thursday, August 31st, 2017

Dream big, “live with hope and joy not bitterness and … dream with [God] of a better world,” says Pope Francis.

“Please, make sure we do not pay attention to disappointed and unhappy people; let us not listen to those who cynically plead not to cultivate hope in life.” Read more

