Latter-day Saints donate food to Catholic charity in Tahiti

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) has given a donation of food to the Catholic Church in Tahiti.

The food will be distributed to individuals and families who are going through difficult times.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the presentation to Catholic leaders in French Polynesia on Friday 25 August.

Stevenson affirmed support of the Catholic Church in French Polynesia in its efforts of the to feed the poor and support them in other humanitarian ways.

He was accompanied during his visit by Elder O. Vincent Haleck, president of the Pacific Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Elder Benjamin Sinjoux, Area Seventy.

Stevenson, Haleck and Sinjoux were warmly welcomed by the archbishop of Papeete, Jean-Pierre Cottanceau, and some of his colleagues.

They discussed issues relating to homelessness in Tahiti and the need to provide food to those in desperate circumstances.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the second-highest presiding body in the government of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church.

Its members serve under the direction of the First Presidency, a governing unit of three men — the president and two counselors.

Stevenson, 56, was named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on October 3, 2015.

