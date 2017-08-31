Good response from young New Zealanders

New Zealand’s Voice to Vatican survey for Young New Zealanders held over July and August this year has received almost 2,000 responses from throughout the country.

Results will be analysed and sent to Rome in a report due by the end of October.

Youth leaders completed a separate survey which will also be shared with Rome. Over 250 people responded to this.

The survey contributes to a worldwide initiative by Pope Francis to better understand the lives, attitudes, and concerns of young people around the world.

It is part of the lead up to the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops: Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment in Rome, October 2018.

Bishop Steve Lowe said, “the number of responses reflects a real enthusiasm to be part of an international conversation with the Catholic Church and for the voice of young people in general, not just from within the Church, to be heard.”

New Zealanders aged 16 – 29 were invited to answer questions and give their opinions on the Church, challenges, and opportunities in their lives and thoughts on vocation.

The preparatory document for the Synod recognises that, today’s generation of young people live in a world which is different from that of their parents and educators.

The document hopes to learn of young people’s aspirations, needs, feelings and manner of relating to others.

“Young people, on the one hand, show a willingness and readiness to participate and commit themselves to concrete activities in which the personal contribution of each might be an occasion for recognising one’s identity”, the preparatory document says.

“On the other hand, they show an intolerance in places where they feel, rightly or wrongly, that they lack opportunities to participate or receive encouragement”, it says.

The survey closed early Monday morning, 28 August.

Supplied: Amanda Gregan Communications Advisor – NZ Catholic Bishops

