Guardian angel of refugees being investigated

A priest called the guardian angel of refugees is under investigation for people trafficking.

Mussie Zerai was nominated for a Nobel prize in 2015 for his compassion to refugees.

For tens of thousands of desperate migrants, his cellphone number has meant the difference between life and death as their boats founder. He has been the lifeline who has relayed calls from refugees in distress to the Italian Coast Guard.

But as the public mood in Italy turns against migrants from Africa and the Mideast, he finds himself being investigated. Read more

