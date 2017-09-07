Carlo Caffarra, second of four dubia cardinals, dies

Carlo Caffarra is the second of the four so-called dubia cardinals to die. He was 79.

Caffarra was an Italian moral theologian. He, along with the Cardinals Raymond Burke, Walter Brandmüller and Joachim Meisner (who died in early July) publicly questioned Pope Francis’s teaching in his encyclical, Amoris Laetitia.

The four cardinals’ questions, called “dubia”, are about the Pope’s move to allow remarried divorcees to receive communion.

“Only a blind man could deny there’s great confusion, uncertainty and insecurity in the Church,” Caffarra said.

Confusion among priests “was immense”, he added.

In one of his last talks on the state of marriage and family in the West today, Caffarra said Satan is hurling at God “the ultimate and terrible challenge,”.

Satan is doing this to show he is capable of constructing an “anti-creation”: he is is deceiving people into thinking their version of creation is better than God’s, Caffarra explained.

He also warned that societies elevating abortion to a “subjective right” and equating a homosexual relationship to marriage represented the destruction of “two pillars of creation.”

Caffarra said he would “never forget” the last words of Sister Lucia of Fatima’s letter to him.

“In words that are engraved in my heart [Lucia said] there will come a time when the decisive confrontation between the Kingdom of God and Satan will take place over marriage and the family.”

He said Lucia underscored that those who are going to work for marriage and the family “will undergo trials and tribulations” but added: “Do not fear, Our Lady has already crushed his head.”

Source

News category: World.