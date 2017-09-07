German churches hide refugees from police

Numerous German churches are defending refugees. They are even housing rejected asylum seekers in churches so German police cannot deport them, while submitting legal appeals for their cases. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, September 7th, 2017
