The pope’s runners debut at a marathon this month

When I was 16 years old, a member of my family made a serious attempt at suicide; so serious no-one could work out how they’d survived. I remember sitting on the floor in the lounge, going through the motions of doing my homework, wondering how anyone could do that. Being a self-absorbed teenager, I also wondered Read more
Both Labour and National are now politically committed to major reductions in child poverty rates. Moreover, their ambitions are bold and explicit. National is promising to reduce child poverty by two-thirds – at least on one specific income-based measure – by the end of the next parliament. Labour has committed to ending child poverty and Read more
“Science is a wonderful way to experience an intimate sentiment with Creation and, by it, to become intimate with the Creator,” said the Director of the Vatican Observatory, Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno. In the pages of the Italian daily La Repubblica, he revealed that he venerates “the God of joy” through science. The American astronomer spoke about Read more
You probably recognise David Harewood from one of several major television series. In recent years the British actor has played significant roles in Homeland, Supergirl, The Night Manager and Doctor Who, to name but a few. Now he’ll be opening the British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) at the BT Tower on September 6 with his Read more