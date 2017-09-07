  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

The pope’s runners debut at a marathon this month

Thursday, September 7th, 2017

The pope’s runners will debut the Vatican colours on 17 September in an interreligious marathon.

About 30 Vatican employees, both men and women, have created a track-team, the Athletica Vaticana or (as they call themselves) the pope’s runners. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , , ,