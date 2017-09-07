Summary of Responses to the Wellington Archdiocesan Synod

In December 2016 Cardinal John Dew convoked a Synod of the Archdiocese of Wellington for the weekend of 15‒17 September this year.

In May and June, everyone in the Archdiocese was invited to participate in determining the Synod agenda.

The input from this participation phase has now been analysed.

As a result of the input, two new topics have been introduced – one on spirituality and one relating to the use of our assets.

Welcom has published a summary of responses to the Synod Click here to read them.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.