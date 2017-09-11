  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Church retraumatises sex abuse victim

Monday, September 11th, 2017

A woman has complained the Church retraumatises sex abuse victims through its compensation process. It is unnecessarily agonising” and sent her to “an absolute state of unwellness,” she says. Read more

