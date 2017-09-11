Church retraumatises sex abuse victim

A woman has complained the Church retraumatises sex abuse victims through its compensation process. It is unnecessarily agonising” and sent her to “an absolute state of unwellness,” she says. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Monday, September 11th, 2017
Tags: Catholic Church, compensation, Sexual abuse