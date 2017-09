End-Time preachers are blaming the bad weather in the USA on God’s wrath.

Radio preacher Rick Wiles said Houston is underwater because it “boasted of its LGBT devotion.”

Ann Coulter suggested it might have something to do with the city’s former mayor being a lesbian.

“I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor,” she tweeted. “But that is more credible than ‘climate change.’ ” Read more

