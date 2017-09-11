Network established to advance well-being of NZ’s Tongan community

For the first time in the 50-year history of Tongan migration to New Zealand, fifteen religious leaders have collaborated to established a network to promote the well-being and progress of all Tongans,

“We have been in operation for over a year now, but we have just got our network established legally,” says Chairperson Rev Tevita Finau.

“Tongans face many socioeconomic challenges, but we have come together to counter these issues and help our people take ownership and leadership of their future,” says Secretary Sione Tu’itahi, representative of the Baha’i Faith to the network.

“We will collaborate with Tongan leaders in other fields such education, health, work and income in order to navigate pathways forward,” the secretary adds. “We acknowledge the challenges, but we focus on the strengths and aspirations of our people.”

“Tongan denominations or faith-based organisations that are yet to be members are warmly welcome to join. Our aim is to collaborate for our collective good and well-being,” the secretary says.

The organisations involved in the network so far include the: Tongan parish of the Methodist Church; Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga; Tongan Catholic Community; Seventh Day Adventist; Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints; Siasi ‘o Tonga Tau’ataina; Siasi Fakatahataha ‘a e Kakai Tonga; Siasi ‘o Tonga; Siasi Konisitutone Tau’ataina ‘o Tonga ‘i Nu’usila; Assemblies of God; Anglican Church; Tongan Wesleyan Church of New Zealand (Upper Room Centre); Baha’i Faith; Amatakiloa Gospel Church; Blessed Hope Christian Centre; and the Pacific Island Evangelical & Missionary Network.

