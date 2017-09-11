  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Popemobile hits back: Francis gets black eye, bleeding

Monday, September 11th, 2017

Crashing his head into the Popemobile left Pope Francis with an opportunity to tell reporters he got “bashed” today.

The accident left Francis, who is 80, with a black eye and blood-spattered clothes. Read more

