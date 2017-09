Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says Simon O’Connor’s description of her as encouraging suicide is wrong. And National’s leader Bill English agrees. Euthanasia and suicide are different issues.

O’Connor posted the comments on World Suicide Prevention Day, hours after Jacinda Ardern made a teary-eyed speech at Parliament, where 606 pairs of shoes – each representing a person who died by suicide in the last year – were delivered. Continue reading

