Chainsaw wielding Nun attacks tree

Thursday, September 14th, 2017

A south Florida nun decided to forego divine intervention this week and picked up a chainsaw instead to join the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma.

Sister Margaret Ann, wearing her nun’s habit, was caught on camera using the heavy equipment to help clear a tree toppled by the ferocious storm. Continue reading

 

