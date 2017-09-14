British MP hounded for Catholic views

A British MP is being given a hard time for his Catholic views: opposing abortion in all circumstances and disagreeing with same-sex marriage.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was “completely opposed to abortion” including in cases of rape and incest.

“Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception,” he said.

In relation to a question about same sex marriage Rees-Mogg says he “takes the teaching of the Catholic Church seriously.

“Marriage is a sacrament and the view of what marriage is, is taken by the church, not parliament”.

His remarks have created an uproar throughout Britain, with some people labeling his views as “Trumpian”.

Some members of his party have sought to distance themselves from him.

Fellow Tory MP Margot James says his views are “utterly abhorrent” and Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said it could be a “tipping point” in Rees-Mogg’s career.

Maybe his views will damage his career. Then again, maybe they won’t.

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative MP who is also a practising Catholic told BBC Radio Rees-Mogg’s views are “nothing like as rare as you may think.”

She also predicted they would not damage Rees-Mogg’s political career.

Rees-Mogg is sometimes rumored to be British Prime Minister Theresa May’s eventual replacement as head of the Tory party.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said Mr Rees-Mogg’s “extreme” views were “wildly at odds” with public opinion.

Their head of policy research Katherine O’Brien said: “We are a pro-choice country, we have a pro-choice Parliament.

“Every politician is entitled to hold their own opinion on abortion. But what matters is whether they would let their own personal convictions stand in the way of women’s ability to act on their own.”

