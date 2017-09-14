St Mary’s College first XV wins national title

The sisterhood of the St Mary’s College sports teams is one which few people outside of it will truly understand.

For those girls, it means something special to not only represent their school, but to do it with their best friends.

That much was seen on the Sport and Rugby Institute field in Palmerston North on Sunday, as a resilient defensive performance from the St Mary’s first XV earned them their first top four national tournament title with a 29-12 win over Hamilton Girls’ High School.

