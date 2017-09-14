  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
St Peter’s remains found

Thursday, September 14th, 2017

Bones said to be St Peter’s have been found near the altar in a church in Rome. St Peter, who was the first Pope, died about 2,000 years ago.

The relics were found under the floor in clay pots in the 1,000-year-old Church of Santa Maria in Cappella in the district of Trastevere. Read more

