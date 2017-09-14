  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Sixty-one percent of UK Catholic say abortion is ok

Thursday, September 14th, 2017

British Catholics who believe “the law should allow an abortion if a woman decides on her own she does not wish to have a child” rose to 61 per cent in 2016.

This is a large increase from 39 per cent in 2012 and 33 per cent in 1985, the 2016 British Social Attitudes survey says.

