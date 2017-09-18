Catholic parade confused with KKK rally

A Yahoo article about students who participated in a KKK demonstration has used a picture of robed penitents in a Catholic Easter parade.

But the subject of the article has nothing to do with Catholicism.

It is in fact about an Iowa school that expelled five students after discovering a photo of them wearing robes of the anti-Catholic Klu Klux Klan.

The students stood next to a burning cross while waving a Confederate flag.

The photo in Yahoo’s article shows Catholic penitents wearing long robes and pointed hats when celebrating Holy Week in Naples, Italy.

The author, obviously not bothered to find a photo of the real KKK, claimed that the robes worn by the Catholic faithful in the Easter procession were “reminiscent of the Klu Klux Klan”.

He did, however, acknowledge the religious, Catholic nature of the procession.

The author’s ignorant association of Catholics with the anti-Catholic KKK appears to try to connect Catholics’ celebration of Easter with bigotry and white supremacy.

News category: Odd Spot.